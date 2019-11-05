John Deere, CLAAS, CNH Industrial and 365FarmNet Form DataConnect

Share







Farmers and contractors operating fleets of machinery from different brands will in the near future be able to securely exchange and view machine data through a common interface called DataConnect, according to a news release at Deere & Co. In addition, they will be able to control and monitor their entire machinery fleet using their preferred telematics platform, without having to switch portals or manually transfer data from one system to another.

DataConnect is the first direct, manufacturer-independent solution that enables the seamless, automatic and real-time exchange of important machine data between the various machine brand platforms. With John Deere, CLAAS, CNH Industrial, and 365 FarmNet as part of the initiative, producers operating Deere, CLAAS, New Holland, Case IH, or Steyr brand farm equipment can easily access and view basic machine data elements including current and historical machine location, current fuel tank level, working status and forward speed from these connected machines via the portal of their choice. These include the John Deere Operations Center, AFS Connect, MyPLM Connect, CLAAS TELEMATICS, or 365 FarmNet portals.

