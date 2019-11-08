TeleSense Debuts Grain Monitoring System for Barges and Ground Piles 

Share







TeleSense, a post-harvest grain monitoring innovator, has announced the general availability of its Cellular SensorSpear to give grain managers and barge operators an easy and reliable way to accurately monitor stored grain, ensuring grain quality while reducing spoilage and safety concerns. TeleSense is showcasing the Cellular SensorSpear at Agritechnica in Hanover Germany, Hall 15, Booth G22, November 10–16.

Advertisement

Inserted into piles of stored grain, the Cellular SensorSpear sends temperature and moisture data to the cloud where TeleSense machine learning algorithms analyze the data and alert users to any anomalies and issues that may arise. To meet accessibility and scalability demands, the spear does not require a gateway, meshes with other spears, and comes with a rechargeable multi-year battery.

“The Cellular SensorSpear is the most convenient and easy-to-use grain monitoring product on the market today. It takes 30 seconds to install, you don’t need a user manual, and it can withstand temporary connectivity loss without losing any data,” said Naeem Zafar, co-founder and CEO, TeleSense. “These features have been especially well received by barge operators as barges are now sitting on rivers for longer periods of time due to changing climate patterns and geopolitical issues. This spear takes monitoring and maintaining the quality of grain stored in piles and on barges to a new level.”

Offering users simplicity and affordability, Cellular SensorSpears can mesh together, which means the spears communicate with each other, so that only one spear communicates with the cloud, thereby reducing data costs. Examining trends in the data and providing insight to anticipate storage issues, TeleSense machine learning algorithms provide users with the smart alerts they need to easily and effectively manage grain quality.